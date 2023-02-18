Share:

Pakistan has once again emphasized for early resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Talking to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference in Germany, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed his concerns over the conflict.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on a range of issues and resolved to further enhance bilateral cooperation for benefit of their peoples.

Meanwhile in a tweet, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he also held enriching discussion with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on global, regional and bilateral matters.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan-China all-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership remains the vital pillar of regional peace and stability as well as for their shared future towards development and prosperity.