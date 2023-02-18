Share:

Lahore - In the modern world, the internet has provided access to every kind of conversation possible. We now have access to a multitude of discussions with just a click of a button (or touch of a screen).

Talk shows and podcasts have especially been a staple when it comes to providing information in today’s day and age. From topics such as the entertainment industry, politics, and social justice to love, self-improvement, and enlightenment, these shows offer so much knowledge to us viewers just by a host and a guest using their voice for the greater good.

That’s why in celebration of such conversational series we compiled a list of some of our top favorite shows on the internet right now: Momina’s Mixed plate- Momina Sibtain: https://youtube.com/@mominasmixedplate Momina’s Mixed Plate recently launched its 3rd Season powered by Insignia shoes. the format is unique in that it invites a diverse group of guests from various backgrounds and professions to come together to discuss some of the most prevalent topics in our society today.

Not only are there candid discussions and fun game segments but host Momina Sibtain never shies away from speaking out about subjects that often otherwise get swept under the rug. her guests range from celebrities, politicians, and social activists, to business leaders and experts in different fields, providing a broad range of perspectives and opinions.

The show is known for its candid and open discussions, where guests feel comfortable sharing their personal experiences and opinions on various topics. Sibtain’s ability to connect with her guests and create a relaxed atmosphere has been praised by audiences across the board. her latest season starred azfar rehman, Faysal Quraishi, Mansha Pasha, Sana Fakhr, and Mathira to name a few! one of her most watched episodes was where she was in conversation with Mathira. The episode was a treat as the two talked about the ups and downs of living with a public and private identity.

This episode was definitely a must-watch! Mooroo podcast- taimoor Salahuddin: https://youtube.com/@ mooroopodcast Mooroo’s podcast hosted by the talented Taimoor Salahuddin is known for its honest and relatable content. It has gained a large following among young adults who appreciate his authentic and realistic perspectives. his podcast has been a great source of inspiration and motivation for people of all ages, providing practical advice and relatable anecdotes, making him one of the most influential podcasters in Pakistan.

Some of his recent guests include Dr. Faisal Sultan, Muhammad Khan, Gohar Iqbal, Laeeq ahmad, and Saim Sadiq. In his podcast with Saim Sadiq, Mooroo himself along with Daniyal raheal talked about filmmaking in Pakistan, as well as Saim’s background and previous works. Junaid akram’s podcast- Junaid akram: https://youtube.com/@ GanjiSwag Junaid akram is a well-known name in the podcasting industry, known for his engaging and thought-provoking content. With a slight touch of humor, akram has a way to catch the listener’s attention, keeping them glued to the screen non-stop! he has several podcasts that cover a wide range of topics including personal development, business strategies, and mental health with a touch of humor. one of his recent podcasts was very insightful.

He addressed the youth about setting targets and working hard to achieve them while trying not to miss out on life! the aHI Icon-aamna Haider Isani: https://youtube.com/@aamnaisani as an all-time favorite, with her ever so fun and chirpy personality, aamna haider Isani has our hearts with her very own talk show called ‘The ahI Icon’. ranging from celebs to writers and actors, Isani has brought some life, culture, and style that defines us. Tapping into her 20-year career as a fashion journalist to cover fashion as a source of self-expression and positivity. Some of her former guests include Frieha altaf, Nabila from Nabila’s, afsheen Numair, and Mush Kaleem. her show offers the perfect fix for one looking for comfort, relaxation, and a pleasant conversation!