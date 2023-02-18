Share:

Thanks to its historical and geographical ethnic diversity, Pakistan’s culture is a melting pot of Indian, Persian, Afghan, Central Asian, South Asian and Western influences. There are over 15 major ethnic groups in Pakistan which differ in physical features, historical bloodlines, customs, language, dress, food and music. Other than the ancient ethnic elements, the religious influence of Islam had also shaped Pakistani culture since it first came to the region in 700 AD and then again flourished during the Mughal period under the auspices of Sufi saints who migrated from all over the Islamic world.

Statistics show that the main cultural change seen in Pakistan is westernisation. Pakistan was and is still exposed to the political and economic philosophies, social structures, languages, and styles of education of Europe and the Americas, and one of the main causes of this exposure and influence is social media.

However, the change of culture is not just limited to Pakistan. But it is a global phenomenon. Internationally culture is also changing. Tourists, as well as businessmen travelling from one country to another, bring their own particular set of ideas and beliefs that can influence another culture over time.

Now how do we overcome this dilemma of us slowly drifting away from our cultures, well surprisingly enough, the answer lies within our own grip. We fix this by using the very tools that fuel this drift to pull ourselves back once again to our roots. As cliché as it sounds, awareness is one of the strongest tools to have. By spreading awareness regarding cultural identity through social media we are countering its negative effects.

Let’s all work towards creating a more culturally diverse world, where we still eat sushi just as enthusiastically as today, but we don’t forget that delicious plate of biryani either.

Raheen Kashif, Sarah Faisal, Noor-ul-Huda Zaman &

Leena Marriam Badar,

Team Cultural Revival.