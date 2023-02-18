Share:

“There never will be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers.”

–Susan B. Anthony

Suffrage is the right to vote for public officials and representatives of a government. It is a way through which the common man can be involved in the process of shaping laws and legislation. Its history is was that evolved from only the privileged groups of society having the right to vote to the entire adult population. Now, legal adults over the age of 18 must vote as it is their civic duty. In democracies, this is the only way to legitimise a government. Historically, suffrage is linked to the Women’s Suffrage Movement in which women fought for 72 years to be granted the right to vote. Since the abolishment of slavery, a primary focus of the movement was also to grant black women the right to vote. The entire movement promoted civic action and established bodies like the League of Women voters that safeguarded inalienable rights.