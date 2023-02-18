Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on Friday uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops, grown on 480 marlas of land during an operation in the areas of Sa­manabad, Nishtar and Shalimar Town.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that the Authority took in­discriminate action against farmers for irrigating vegetable crops with sewer­age water. He said that the PFA discarded hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy tur­nips and spinach that were cultivated on 24-kanal land. He said that the vegetables irrigated through waste-water were to be supplied in the market of Lahore. He said that the use of waste-water to irrigate crops causes diseases due to the toxic ma­terials. He said that farmers could cultivate the only alternative/ non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial waste-water. The DG warned farmers to avoid irrigating crops with sewerage water; otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly.