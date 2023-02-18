Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the OIC should immediately convene an emergency meeting to discuss and decide on an immediate relief package for the people of Turkiye.

In exclusive interview with Anadolu News Agency, he also urged the international community to come forward and play its role for the rehabilitation of Turkish people. He stressed that we must do everything we can for the well-being of the people of Türkiye.

The Prime Minister said the Turkish people raised nearly six billion dollars through an aid campaign that was broadcast on Turkish TV channels, calling it a remarkable example of generosity, philanthropy, kind-heartedness, and consideration. He said the Turkish people have earned highest respect, not only from the people of Pakistan but globally.

Reaffirming Pakistan's solidarity and full support for the quake victims of Turkiye, the Prime Minister said he will meet with tent manufacturers and task them to produce winterized tents as quickly as possible with the highest quality.

He hoped that by the end of this month, we will be able to send about thirteen hundred tons of relief goods. In March, another 1700 tons and in April, about 600 tons of relief goods to be sent, with the bulk of this being winterized tents.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Türkiye are like two souls and one heart, recalling that he immediately called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he heard about the earthquakes to offer condolences and help. This devastation is beyond imagination. It is a colossal loss. So, no amount of aid would be enough.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has so far been able to transport more than five hundred tons of relief goods for Turkish brothers, particularly those affected by these shocks in the south of Türkiye, in the form of winterized tents, blankets, and other relief items, as well as rescue and medical teams. He said our rescue team was able to rescue at least fourteen people from the rubble.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Türkiye are like a family and our hearts beat together. We will live and die together. He said this is a unique relationship and Pakistan will stand by Turkiye in this hour of difficulty.

He recalled whenever Pakistan needed assistance, Turkiye went an extra mile to help their brothers and sisters, whether it was an earthquake in 2005, floods in 2010, or floods last year in Pakistan.