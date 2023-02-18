Share:

ADIYAMAN - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that Pakistan would contin­ue to provide maximum assistance to the Tur­kiye in its post-earth­quake rehabilitation and reconstruction phases.

The prime minister expressed these views as he handed over the relief goods, mainly the winterized tents, to the Turkish officials, during his visit to Adiyaman city of Turkiye.

A special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force transported relief goods to Adiyaman city, the most-affected area in the southeast Turki­ye that suffered heavy damage from the earth­quake of February 6.

The prime minister interacted with the vic­tims of earthquake who lost their families and conveyed to them sympa­thies on behalf of the Pa­kistani nation. Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion as­sured the Turkish gov­ernment and the affect­ed people that Pakistan would extend all possible cooperation to the broth­erly country to cope with the devastation.

He termed Turkiye as the friend and brotherly country of Pakistan and hoped the country would overcome the challeng­ing times with resilience. He also met the rescue teams from Pakistan that took part in the search operation.

Earlier on his arrival at Adiyaman airport, the prime minister was re­ceived by Turkish trade minister Mehmet Mus, Minister for Communica­tion Adil Ismailoglu, Gov­ernor of Adiyaman Mah­mut Cuhadar, President of Turk-Pakistan Friend­ship Group in the Turkish parliament Ali Shaheen, and senior officials.

The prime minister ar­rived in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Thursday on a two-day visit as a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation.

The federal cabinet on Thursday also decid­ed to send 20,000 quilts to the earthquake vic­tims and directed the Fi­nance Department to re­lease Rs.50 million for the purpose. Pakistan mobilized relief assis­tance for both Turkiye and Syria in the wake of massive earthquake. The country sent an 85-mem­ber urban search and rescue team, 10-member search and rescue team and a 10-member med­ical team to support the relief efforts.

‘A WAKE-UP CALL’

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Friday said the earthquake in Turki­ye was a wake-up call to the international com­munity which should come up to the rescue of the quake-hit nation.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Turkish TRT television channel during his vis­it to the quake-ravaged areas, said the interna­tional community, in­cluding the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, should support the Turk­ish people.

“This is my message to the world, including the OIC and the United Na­tions. This is not politics. Today is question of sur­vival,” he remarked.

He said the earthquake had killed thousands of people, besides causing colossal losses of prop­erty. The prime minis­ter said no doubt Turki­ye would do all possible for the rehabilitation of the quake-hit people but no amount of resourc­es could bring the loved ones back.

Prime Minister She­hbaz said he was there to convey condolenc­es over the destruction caused by the earth­quake as Pakistan and Turkiye were “two souls and one heart”.

Earlier in an interac­tion with the media, the prime minister said con­sidering the needs of the quake-ravaged Turkish people, Pakistan would now focus on the provi­sion of winterised and fireproof tents to Turki­ye. He said Pakistan had been supplying blankets, foodstuff, and other re­lief goods.