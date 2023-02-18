Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the industrialists to prepare and send 171,000 relief camps.

The PM ordered them to provide relief to Turkiye through the airspace and he also asked manufacturers to maintain the international standard.

He asked to seek the validation of the third party for the maintenance of the global standards and urged the industrialists to provide the camps to the government at the low cost.

The premier added Pakistan was also sending food, warm clothes and dry milk to the affected people of Syria and Pakistan’s rescue teams were supporting the people of Turkiye.