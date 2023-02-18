Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to abstain from contesting the by-elections.

In a telephonic conversation held between the PM and MQM-P’s leader, the latter responded to the request by saying 'there was a difference in the political situation in Karachi and Hyderabad and it was unsuitable to impose one decision in both places'.

Mr Siddiqui added the MQM-P had already boycotted the local elections and it would hold consultation to decide about its participation in the by-polls.

The MQM-P’s leader assured the prime minister of a timely decision after seeking the opinion of the coordination committee.