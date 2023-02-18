Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and party chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday, while launching a tirade against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former ruling party devastated the country’s economy and her party is rebuilding.

In her informal discussion with the media on Saturday, she said that the PML-N has always been the PML-N and that the party faced difficulties after Nawaz Sharif’s departure.

Maryam stated that the PML-N has determined how important Nawaz Sharif is to the party, adding that the PTI is not coming out of its bunkers and Imran Khan is hiding in a hole like a mouse and not appearing in court.

The PML-N chief organizer went on to say that there is no shame in saying that the party is ready to contest elections, adding that they will not get a good response from the public due to inflation, but the masses know things.

"They know that the PML-N could not hold a rally once in the four years of Imran's government," she said, and added Mr. Khan and his colleagues were victims of their own conduct, we also knew what they were doing, and such people should not escape accountability.

Maryam further said: “Accountability is not for revenge, but we have to draw a line and make a plan of action in the coming times,” adding that there is no great game anymore and the characters stand exposed before the nation.

“I want to convince the judiciary that accountability does not make institutions weak, and the elements who point fingers at the judiciary must be prevented and held accountable,” she added.