Islamabad - Sihala police have registered a case under attempted murder charges against an unknown owner for keeping a leopard as pet which sneaked into streets of dHa-2 a day ago and attacked and injured four persons including a female, informed sources. The investigators have also launched a manhunt to trace out the accused, they said. However, no arrest was made so far. according to contents of First information Report (FiR), lodged with Police station sihala under sections 324/289 of PPC, police reached dHa-2 after receiving information that a leopard had entered into a house located at street Number 5 of d sector. a large number of people had also gathered around the house while more police force was called in. aC Rural and Wildlife Cda islamabad were also alerted by police through wireless who all also rushed to the scene.

Meanwhile, the leopard jumped out of the under construction building and pounced upon DHA-2 Security Officer Subedar Nauroz, Firefighter Muhammad sadiq, Wildlife deputy director sakhawat ali, a civilian madam Sana and Rizwan, officer Wildlife department. after attacking the five persons, the leopard again ran into basement of a house owned by sheikh salman in street Number a-3. meanwhile, all the staffers of Rescue 1122, Wildlife department officers and police locked the wild cat in a room.

The wildlife staff shot the leopard with a tranquilizer gun and shifted it to Cda by putting in a cage. The injured persons were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. it was also revealed that it was male of Guldar species which is too dangerous that can kill human being. according to FiR, the owner had endangered the lives of many residents by keeping such an animal in home.