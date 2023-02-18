Share:

islamabad - The islamabad Capital police, Counter Terrorism department (CTd) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Golra police station, a Police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directives to inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr. akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Golra police station by CTd, quick response team and local police under the supervision of sP (Operations), dsP Counter terrorism department. during the search and combing operation 34 suspects, 07 motorcycles and 40 houses were checked. While, 03 motorcycles were shifted to the police station for verification and 06 licensed weapons were recovered which were returned to their owners after complete verification.

iGP islamabad said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. all zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.