Share:

ATTOCK - Polio drops will be administered to more than three lac children of under five years age across the district attock amid tight security cover. This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of deputy Commissioner attock Rao atif Raza on Friday. among others, the meeting was attended by the additional deputy Commissioner mr. Waqar akbar Cheema, CEO Health attock dr. mohsin ashraf, assistant Commissioners of six tehsils, World Health Organization representative, and relevant officers of all the departments.

The deputy Commissioner appealed all the citizens of the district to extend their cooperation to the polio teams to make the district a polio free territory. During the briefing session, the Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Mohsin ashraf highlighted the salient features of the polio move and said that polio teams will be deployed at all entry and exist points of the district attock to administer polio vaccine drops to children of under five years of age throughout the district. He said that the Polio campaign is being launched which will be continued without any break. in addition, mobile teams will also be constituted to administer polio drops at door step.

He said a full-fledged control room will also be established at district headquarters to monitor the entire exercise till its successful conclusion.