President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday visited Jinnah hospital to inquire after the health of police and Rangers personnel who got injured during an operation against terrorists at the Karachi Police Office.

The president lauded valour and bravery of the officers and personnel, President Secretariat said in a press release. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the forces and commended the forces for fighting with bravery. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The visit comes a day after a group of terrorists stormed the police headquarters in the southern port city of Pakistan. Four people – a Rangers sub-inspector, a police constable and two civilians – were martyred in the attack. All the three terrorists were also killed in the operation launched by Rangers and police to neutralise them.

A spokesman for the Sindh police said one of the terrorists was killed due to the explosion of his jacket, while two others were killed in an exchange of fire with the security officials. Following the incident, security came under questioned as there are reports about a security lapse which allowed the terrorists to reach a highly sensitive place in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for Rangers Sub Inspector Taimoor was offered in Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, top Rangers officials and other others attended the funeral.