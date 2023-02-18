Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has invit­ed the Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) of Pakistan, Sikan­dar Sultan Raja, for an urgent meeting on February 20 2023, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, for consulta­tion towards announcing a date or dates for general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa provinces.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after the PTI chief had announced that his governments in the two provinc­es would dissolve their assem­blies to pave the way for fresh elections.

Snap elections have long been a demand of the PTI since ex-pre­mier Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no-confidence. Imran insists that only a government with the mandate can carry out the tough decisions required to get the country out of the eco­nomic morass it is currently in.

According to an official state­ment issued by the President’s Office, the meeting will focus on the consultation on the terms of Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that the president shall "announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP)."

In his letter to the CEC, the President said that since his let­ter dated 8th February, some substantial developments par­ticularly the judgment of the La­hore High Court and recent ob­servations of the Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken place.

In his letter, the President ex­pressed displeasure over the al­leged apathy and inaction on the part of the Commission that didn’t respond to his earlier let­ter as yet.

The President stated that he had waited anxiously that the Commission would realize its constitutional duties to pro­ceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely dismayed by the ECP’s poignant approach on this important matter.

In his letter, the President once again reminded the ECP that be­ing conscious of his constitu­tional responsibility of preserv­ing, protecting and defending the Constitution, he was invit­ing the CEC for an urgent meet­ing on February 20, 2023 in his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

Earlier this month, the pres­ident had urged the electoral watchdog to “immediately an­nounce” the dates for elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Punjab, warning that the Constitution did not allow for any delays as they would cause “serious long-term setbacks to democracy”. President Alvi had also stressed the need for put­ting an end to the “dangerous speculative propaganda” about both the provincial assembly and general polls.

In a letter to the CEC, the pres­ident highlighted the “relevant provisions of the Constitution” after the “dissolution of [the] two provincial assemblies … and consequential elections to be held there”. Earlier this month, the LHC had direct­ed the electoral watchdog to immediately announce the date for elections in Pun­jab. Meanwhile, Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial stated that the “solution of all issues of the country is only possible through the people’s deci­sion”. It is to be mentioned here that President on Feb­ruary 8, had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan and urged it to “immediately announce” the date for polls in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Punjab and put an end to “dangerous speculative propaganda” on both the provincial assem­bly and general elections.In the first letter addressed to the CEC, Alvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Con­stitution. The president con­veyed that it was ultimately the commission, which if it failed to discharge its func­tions and duties, was to be held responsible and an­swerable for the violation of the Constitution of the coun­try. “I am of the firm view that there are no such cir­cumstances as may furnish any justification for delaying or postponing of elections, in fact if such postpone­ments of constitutionally mandated elections are eval­uated throughout the world in recent history, they have morphed into serious long term set-backs to democra­cy,” he stated. The ruling co­alition, however, has insist­ed that the country cannot afford separate polls, con­firming its intention that elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days were not go­ing to happen.