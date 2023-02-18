Share:

LARKANA-Large number of differently-abled persons of various areas of Larkana gathered at Jinnah Bagh on their wheelchairs here on Friday, held a pro-test demonstration against record inflation and shouted slogans against the rulers.

Zubair Kalhoro, Khalid Shahani, Ali Gul, Rafique Ahmed, Saeed Soomro, and others said that they belonged to a poor community adding we beg daily from various bazaars of the city and support our poverty-stricken families very hard but this current hurricane of price hike has snatched our right to live. They said our family members were passing through hunger for which we were extremely worried.

They said that PDM parties ruling the country now had taken out protest rallies and marches during the Imran regime against massive inflation and were crying as if they were the only sympathetic people in the coun-try for the poor being highly privileged but during their own current re-gime the poor are facing hunger and very worried about how to eat two meals a day.

On the other hand candidates who are studying to appear in various competitive examinations at Shahnawaz Bhutto memorial Library held a protest demo at SSP Chowk against hike in petroleum prices and un-precedented inflation.

Adeel Khoso, Zamir Soomro, Azam Bhutto and others said that Quaid-e-Azam got independence but since then our country is running on loans obtained by the then rulers which are still continuing without any benefits to the people. They said the hike in petroleum prices has broken the back of the poor residents and parents who are considering whom to face, their children’s education or the price hike.

They said massive cor-ruption should be curbed with iron hands and eliminated forthwith and the elite must be taxed instead of the poverty-stricken residents.

They demanded reduction in prices of daily use commodities and POL so that people feel comfortable and be able to live.