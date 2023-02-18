Share:

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional cricket league that is contested during February and March of every year by six teams representing six cities in Pakistan. PSL is undoubtedly a source of entertainment for the citizens because millions of Pakistanis get engaged to enjoy this game, and all crowds get assembled in different stadiums in Punjab, Karachi, and KpK. Every person is patiently waiting for the eve because they have always been keen on such mesmerising events.

The PSL was played in different cities of Pakistan each time, and this time the audience thought it was being hosted in Multan, but as per the reports, the PSL 8 2023 schedule will be held in Karachi. According to the sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not convinced to host the 2023 schedule in Karachi, but the resources have already confirmed that this time it will be played in Karachi.

On the other hand, it is regrettable that a single match of the PSL since 2015 hasn’t been played in Balochistan, even though Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan in terms of area and contains some stadiums like the Ayyub Stadium in Quetta and the Gwadar Stadium in Gwadar. Though the view of Gwadar stadium has been the talk of the town for months across the world, The conduct of PSL matches in Balochistan definitely provides amusement to the citizens, and the youth of Balochistan also get encouraged to show their passion towards cricket after seeing their ideals playing in their province.

It is requested of the PCB conduct some matches in the stadium of Balochistan so that the people of Balochistan may also get a chance to enjoy the game of cricket.

GULSAMEEN HASSAN,

Turbat.