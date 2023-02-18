Share:

Lahore - A meeting was held under the chair of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review matters related to the Chief Minister’s Low-Cost Housing Scheme project and directed to reconstitute the board of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency as soon as possible.

The CM further directed to make it easier for people with low incomes to get housing loans and called for a workable plan for issuing housing loans to people with low incomes.

The procedure of issuing small housing loans for PHATA and other schemes was assessed and the issue of giving easy loans, worth 80 crore rupees, for building houses through Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance was also discussed.

The CM noted that owning a home was a necessary right of every human being. Interest-free loans will be given, in partnership with Akhuwat, to build houses in less than five marla areas. Economic activities will also increase by giving easy loans to low-income stratum to build their houses, he maintained and welcomed the 100 per cent recovery of 200 million worth of interest- free loans through Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, secretary housing, DG PHATA and others attended the meeting.

Separately, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review progress on health sector reforms for providing quality health facilities to the people.

The availability of insulin, essential medicines and disposable supplies to government hospitals was also reviewed in detail.

The CM formed a committee to overcome the shortage of insulin and other essential medicines.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Minister Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, secretary finance, secretary specialized healthcare & medical education, secretary primary & secondary healthcare, special secretary (procurement), DG (drug control) and others are included in the committee.