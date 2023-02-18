Share:

Rawalpindi - The rawalpindi police have intensified crackdown against the violators of the ban on kite flying and held 21 accused from various parts of city, informed police spokesman on Friday. He said that police also seized thousands of kites of different sizes and metal/ chemical twines from possession of accused.

Separate cases were also registered against the kite sellers and flyers with the police stations concerned, he said. He added that the police accelerated action against violators following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and SSp Operations Rawalpindi Zunaira Azfar. In a statement, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood warned of strict action against the violators and announced to enforce the ban on kite flying at all costs. He said that police intensified crackdown against kite sellers and flyers after the Rawalpindi Kite Flying Association announced celebrating Basant. He said that SP Potohar Waqas Khan and ASP Cantt Anam Sher are leading police crackdowns against kite sellers/ flyers.