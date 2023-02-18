Share:

LARKANA - On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the pro-vincial government is establishing relief camps for the earthquake-hit people of Turkiye and Syria, across the province. The Chief Minister appealed the people to generously donate warm clothes, blankets, bedding and daily use items in the camps. As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably. The relief materials should be deposited by the Sindh government in the relief camps established in each district headquarters, he added. In this regard, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot , Munawar Ali Mithani, the Assistant Commissioner Kandhkot established a relief/donation camp at Ghanta Ghar Chowk for the finan-cial assistance and relief goods for the earthquake victims. The DC started the camp by putting the money in the donation box. Munawar Ali Mithani said that thousands of lives and millions of houses were de-stroyed in the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye. The whole world shared the grief of Syria and Turkiye, he added. On this occasion, the deputy commissioner appealed the business community of the district to help the brothers of Syria and Turkiye as much as possible.