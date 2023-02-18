Share:

LAHORE - Rilee Rossouw’s red-hot form continued on Friday as his blistering 75 off 36 anchored Multan Sultan to a comfortable 56- run win over Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

According to information made available here on Friday, Rossouw smoked 12 fours and two sixes as Multan Sultans posted the highest score of this edition (210) after being asked to bat, before Peshawar Zalmi were bowled out for 154 in 18.5 overs. Rossouw arrived in the middle at the 7.2 overs with the scorecard reading 54-1. Though Shan Masood stuttered to his 20 off 25, M Rizwan’s free flowing innings ensured that the hosts’ run rate stayed at par.

Rizwan made 66 off 42 – studded with 9 fours and a six – before he was undone by a wronger one from left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem. After that, Rossouw began the onslaught and added 75 runs in just 35 balls with David Miller, who made 23 off 14, and his superlative knock ended on the last ball of the penultimate over when Salman Irshad hit his back leg as he attempted a reverse sweep. This was Rossouw’s second half-century in the PSL 8 in as many matches. Kieron Pollard kept the rhythm going, spanking Wahab Riaz for a six and two fours in the last over, which was marred by two no balls and fielding lapses, and added 19 runs to the Multan Sultans’ total. The bulky West Indian made 15 not out off six.

Peshawar Zalmi required a flying start and they got that with Muhammad Haris dispatching Khushdil Shah and Sameen Gul for three sixes in the first two overs and racing his side to 22. Multan Sultans, however, struck gold in the fifth over when Ihsanullah, hero of Multan Sultan’s win against Quetta Gladiators, got Babar Azam out LBW. Saim and Haris then put 47 in 4.2 overs with their high quality repertoire of strokes.

Haris was run out after scoring 40 off 23 with four sixes and a four. Saim held his end, but the wickets continued to fall from the other end, and with a massive total on the board, the pressure continued to mount. Saim, however, went on to score his maiden PSL fifty with a 37- ball 53 before he was undone by Usama Mir, who got 3-22 in four overs. Ihsanullah (3-24) and Abbas (2-33) also bowled well for Multan Sultans, who sailed to their second win in the tournament and to the top of the points table.