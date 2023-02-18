ISLAMABAD    -     The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday suspended the trans­fer order of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ah­san, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi heard the CCPO Ghu­lam Mehmood Dogar transfer case. During the course of pro­ceedings, the Secretary Elec­tion Commission and Director General (Law) ECP appeared in the court. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked whether the Chief Elec­tion Commissioner had come to the court.

Upon this, the Secretary Elec­tion Commission replied that the Chief Election Commission­er was not able to come due to his illness. He said that the Punjab government made a first verbal request to transfer the CCPO on 23 January.

Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi inquired whether the Election Commission could allow trans­fers and postings under normal circumstances.

Pakistan exported textile products worth $10 billion in 7 months

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the Election Commission could allow the transfer in import­ant situations according to the rules. Justice Munib Akhtar in­quired how the transfer was made on a verbal request. He asked who had empowered the Chief Election Commission­er to transfer officers on ver­bal request. He asked if a Mr X called and made such a re­quest, would the court allow it? He asked under what laws assistant commissioners were transferred at the request of a caretaker government.

Justice Munib Akhtar re­marked that the Election Com­mission had the power to per­mit the transfer, not just the Chief Election Commissioner.

He asked was it the tradition of Election Commission that transfer was done on verbal re­quest. The Secretary Election Commission said that after the verbal request, a written re­quest was also made. He said that such transfers had taken place in the ECP earlier as well.

Mian Riaz chairs third meeting of Child Protection Advisory Board

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that Ghulam Mehmood Dog­ar was transferred on a verbal request, then a written request came. The Secretary Election Commission told the court that the government made an oral request for the transfer of Ghu­lam Mehmood Dogar on 23 Jan­uary while a written request was received on January 24 and it was approved on February 6.

Justice Munib Akhtar in­quired whether orders were issued on oral request even in normal circumstances.