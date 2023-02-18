Share:

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - A suicide bomber was killed during an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in the Spinkai area of South Waziristan on Friday.

According to details, the operation was conducted in the Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) district after intelli­gence confirmed the presence of a suicide bomber belonging to the Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During an exchange of fire, an alleged suicide bomber namely, Rehman Mehsud Alias Nekro was killed after his vest exploded. The killed terrorist had come to Paki­stan from Afghanistan and was in­volved in various attacks on secu­rity officials.

He was also a close ally of import­ant TTP commanders Azmat Ullah aka Lala and Khairban aka Khairu.

In a similar raid Thursday last, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have re­pulsed an attack by militants on law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mian­wali district, killing a commander of the proscribed TTP.

According to the CTD statement, the militants belonging to the TTP attacked law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district. It said mil­itants opened indiscriminate fire on security personnel, prompting law enforcers to retaliate.