ISLAMABAD - An opposition senator on Fri­day called for doing away with the perks of the judges, gen­erals, bureaucrats and par­liamentarians to bring the country out of the present eco­nomic meltdown, amid a heat­ed debate in the Senate on the controversial money bill. The demand of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed came after the house adopted recommendations on the Finance (Supplementa­ry) Bill, 2023 that seeks to amend certain laws to in­crease taxes and duties.

Senator Ahmed taking part in the debate on the money bill, which is be­ing labelled as mini-bud­get, waved a document and claimed that it contained details of the pension ben­efits being given to judges.

Accusing that the incum­bent government’s eco­nomic policies have made Pakistan a republic only for one percent elite, the opposition lawmaker said that as many as 60 official bulletproof luxury vehicles were being used by the cabinet members alone. He added the official vehi­cles being used by judges, generals and bureaucrats were in addition to these.

He claimed as many as 150,000 official vehicles use free petrol. “This pro­tocol culture should come to an end,” he said, adding that there was no room for such luxury lifestyle.

The JI senator stressed that there should be no free electricity, gas or pet­rol for anybody. He also said that the government should put some burden on the elite instead of bur­dening the poor.

He criticized the coali­tion government for hav­ing an 87-member large federal cabinet and called for substantially cutting down its size. Leader of the Opposition in the Sen­ate Dr Shahzad Waseem criticized the government for levying additional tax­es of worth Rs 170 billion on the masses through the mini-budget. “The opposi­tion completely rejects this mini-budget as it is anti-peo­ple.” He called for withdraw­ing the money bill.

PTI Senator Waseem underlined that the gov­ernment has lost its man­date. In the end, he came down hard on the govern­ment for what he called it has launched a campaign against the judiciary.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar in his response to the opposition leader’s speech said that PTI needed introspection. He said that the PTI should look back at its four-year tenure and tell who made an agreement of oil levy with the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) and signed cruel agree­ments with internation­al lenders to increase elec­tricity tariff. “Tell the nation who laid these time bombs of economic meltdown and mines of destroying the economy,” he said. Talking about the recent audio leaks of former chief minis­ter Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Senator Tarar said that a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan has been found instructing the lawyers and appealing to the judges to accommo­date. “Whether these audio leaks have not exposed the face of the entire system,” he said. He said that things were being managed even in interim bails. He request­ed the opposition PTI not to be in a political mode ev­ery time and show serious­ness. He appealed to the op­position to come forward to save the country and let us revive the economy that was destroyed by it during its four-year tenure. Minis­ter of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha winding up the de­bate said that Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif would soon announce major aus­terity measures in all the government institutions to control the fiscal deficit.