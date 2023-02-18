ISLAMABAD - An opposition senator on Friday called for doing away with the perks of the judges, generals, bureaucrats and parliamentarians to bring the country out of the present economic meltdown, amid a heated debate in the Senate on the controversial money bill. The demand of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed came after the house adopted recommendations on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 that seeks to amend certain laws to increase taxes and duties.
Senator Ahmed taking part in the debate on the money bill, which is being labelled as mini-budget, waved a document and claimed that it contained details of the pension benefits being given to judges.
Accusing that the incumbent government’s economic policies have made Pakistan a republic only for one percent elite, the opposition lawmaker said that as many as 60 official bulletproof luxury vehicles were being used by the cabinet members alone. He added the official vehicles being used by judges, generals and bureaucrats were in addition to these.
He claimed as many as 150,000 official vehicles use free petrol. “This protocol culture should come to an end,” he said, adding that there was no room for such luxury lifestyle.
The JI senator stressed that there should be no free electricity, gas or petrol for anybody. He also said that the government should put some burden on the elite instead of burdening the poor.
He criticized the coalition government for having an 87-member large federal cabinet and called for substantially cutting down its size. Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem criticized the government for levying additional taxes of worth Rs 170 billion on the masses through the mini-budget. “The opposition completely rejects this mini-budget as it is anti-people.” He called for withdrawing the money bill.
PTI Senator Waseem underlined that the government has lost its mandate. In the end, he came down hard on the government for what he called it has launched a campaign against the judiciary.
Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar in his response to the opposition leader’s speech said that PTI needed introspection. He said that the PTI should look back at its four-year tenure and tell who made an agreement of oil levy with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and signed cruel agreements with international lenders to increase electricity tariff. “Tell the nation who laid these time bombs of economic meltdown and mines of destroying the economy,” he said. Talking about the recent audio leaks of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Senator Tarar said that a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan has been found instructing the lawyers and appealing to the judges to accommodate. “Whether these audio leaks have not exposed the face of the entire system,” he said. He said that things were being managed even in interim bails. He requested the opposition PTI not to be in a political mode every time and show seriousness. He appealed to the opposition to come forward to save the country and let us revive the economy that was destroyed by it during its four-year tenure. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha winding up the debate said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon announce major austerity measures in all the government institutions to control the fiscal deficit.