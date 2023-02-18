Share:

QUETTA - A lecture session on “Social and Political Structure of Baloch Soci­ety” was organized by the Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Hu­manities, Turbat University(UT) on Friday.

The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities, and attended by overwhelming number of faculty members, and students from Po­litical Science and Sociology De­partments. The guest speakers including Dr. Shah Mohammad Marri and Dr. Farooq Baloch, in­tellectuals, and historians shed light on Social and Political struc­ture of Baloch Society.

Dr Shah Muhammad Marri has begun his talk by providing an overview of the historical context of Bal-ochistan and its society. He highlighted the province’s stra­tegic location, diverse ethnic and linguistic groups, and complex tribal affiliations. Dr Marri also discussed the contemporary chal­lenges such as issues of urbaniza­tion, tribal issues, and certain in­tellectual gaps in Balochistan. Dr. Farooq Baloch dis-cussed the role of various historical powers in shaping the history, culture, lan­guage and socio-political fabrics of Baloch society. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor thanked the guest speakers for having informative session with the faculty members and students of Political Science and Sociolo-gy Departments.

Dr Muhammad Yaseen, Chair­man, Sociology Department, and Jamil Ahmed, Chairman, Political Science Department were also present on the occasion.