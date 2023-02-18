Share:

The country will observe the night of blessings with great respect on February 18 (Saturday).

Muslims celebrate Shab-e-Meraj on the 27th night of Rajab (the seventh month of the Islamic Calendar). It is also known as Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi and Laylatul Meraj. Shab-e-Meraj is celebrated to commemorate the journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to meet Allah. Muslims observe this event by praying, congregating, reciting Quran, and Supplicating. They fast during the day from dawn to dusk.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was given the honor of Meraj on 27 Rajab-ul-Murajab when Hazrat Jibrael (AS) came to meet the last prophet and went to meet the Almighty on the Buraq.

Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) went to Aqsa Mosque and he led the prayers of all prophets.