Share:

SARGODHA-The Shalimar Group of Companies, the leading real estate group in Sargodha, has brought the world’s best architects to Sargodha for its upcoming project, Shalimar Smart City, the first-ever smart city in its locality. The world’s best urban planners, Meinhardt Group Singapore, are designing this housing project and working in synergy with Shalimar because they regard Shalimar’s success as their success.

The official launching ceremony for the Shalimar Smart City’s latest concept of a Smart Business District, which is the heart of the project and considered the new business zone in Sargodha, was held on Friday, with an exclusive event organized by Elysium. Delegates from both groups, industry leaders, foreign delegates, the realtors’ community from Sargodha and other cities, the business community, and media personalities attended the event.

While speaking to the media and guests, Malik Khizar Hayat Awan (Chairman Shalimar Group of Companies Sargodha Pakistan) shared ambition for the project: “We established Shalimar Smart City, a hub of smart features pioneering in Punjab, as a substantial residential project that now features a state-of-the-art business zone. We are going to enhance the lifestyle of Sargodha and make Shalimar Smart City a remarkable project that shall be known throughout the country!”

The increasingly congested city of Sargodha has little space left for creating more businesses. The Shalimar Group sensed this need, committed to uplifting their community to another level, and took the initiative to develop this new Smart Business District. The Smart Business District will not only fulfil all the resident’s needs but also create endless opportunities for new businesses to grow. Shalimar Smart City will become a tourist attraction because of its innovative architectural planning and facilities, positively impacting the local market and showcasing domestic production.

Over the years, the Shalimar Group of Companies has changed the landscape of Sargodha City through its committed excellence in the development sector. Local and public institutions have acknowledged the Shalimar Group of Companies for its contributions to various projects, further solidifying their potential in both government and private sectors as trustworthy business entities in Pakistan.