Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who recently secured bail in a case related to remarks against Zardari, made headlines once again as a video of him having lunch at a dhaba at Bhatta Chowk, Lahore went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Rashid shared a video enjoying traditional Pakistani cuisine at the roadside eatery. The video has sparked a debate on social media about the simplicity and accessibility of politician to the common people, especially in a country where VIP culture is prevalent.