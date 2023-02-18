Share:

Sindh governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday called on Punjab interim Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on the country’s political situation, inter-provincial coordination, and other matters of mutual interest.

Mr Tessori said the coordination between Sindh and Punjab would benefit both provinces adding unity was needed to tackle the country’s economic challenges. “It is not the time for politics but for steering the country out of financial quagmire”, he added. Commenting on the Karachi police headquarters attack, he said Sindh police and Rangers combatted the terrorists’ nefarious designs. “We are going through trouble times which demand collective effort to address them”, he added.