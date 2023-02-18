Share:

KARACHI-The Director General (DG) of National Database and Registration Au-thority (NADRA), Sindh, Mohammed Anis Khan called on Governor Kamran Tessori, here on Friday. On the occasion, at Governor House, matters related to the issuance of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to the people on urgent ba-sis, and formation of NADRA mobile teams came under the discussion.

The Governor said that NADRA should take measures in removing ob-stacles to provide CNIC to the people on urgent basis and without any delay. He directed the DG to create easiness in the process of issuing CNICs and other documents to the people. Kamran Tessori said that NADRA mobile teams must be sent to different areas of the city to facili-tate the people. He said the timing of Orangi Town’s NADRA office should be extended and run in two shifts. It is to mention here that the people can register their complaints regarding NADRA in the Governor House’s Cell on number 1366 and an immediate action would be taken on the complaint.

The DG NADRA assured the Governor that his directives would be fully adhered.