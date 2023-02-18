Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Police on Fri­day claimed to have killed three dacoits of notorious Imrani Gang near Mastoi Morr of Daooala area in Kot Sabzal Police limits. A po­lice spokesperson said that some dacoits were present near Mastoi Morr planning to commit a crime. The people of the area informed the police on which station house officers of Ahmed­pur Lama and Naveed Nawaz Wahla and Saif Ul­lah Malhi with heavy con­tingent of police reached there. Seeing the police team, the dacoits started firing at raiding team. Af­ter a heavy exchange of fire, dacoits escaped get­ting benefit of sugarcane crop. Police, however, chased the dacoits. Three of the dacoits Amin Imrani, Ahmed Nawaz Imrani and Abdul Majeed Imrani were killed in exchange of fire between both parties. The dacoits were proclaimed offenders in different cases of dacoity, theft, murder and kidnapping for ran­som. Rahim Yar Khan Dis­trict Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal appriciated the police team and di­rected to arrest the other escaped dacoits. It mer­its mentioning here that more than a dozen dacoits have been killed in police encounters during the last two months.