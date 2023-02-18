RAHIM YAR KHAN - Police on Friday claimed to have killed three dacoits of notorious Imrani Gang near Mastoi Morr of Daooala area in Kot Sabzal Police limits. A police spokesperson said that some dacoits were present near Mastoi Morr planning to commit a crime. The people of the area informed the police on which station house officers of Ahmedpur Lama and Naveed Nawaz Wahla and Saif Ullah Malhi with heavy contingent of police reached there. Seeing the police team, the dacoits started firing at raiding team. After a heavy exchange of fire, dacoits escaped getting benefit of sugarcane crop. Police, however, chased the dacoits. Three of the dacoits Amin Imrani, Ahmed Nawaz Imrani and Abdul Majeed Imrani were killed in exchange of fire between both parties. The dacoits were proclaimed offenders in different cases of dacoity, theft, murder and kidnapping for ransom. Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal appriciated the police team and directed to arrest the other escaped dacoits. It merits mentioning here that more than a dozen dacoits have been killed in police encounters during the last two months.
Staff Reporter
February 18, 2023
