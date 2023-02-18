Share:

Napier, New Zealand-A New Zealand mum has recounted the heartbreak of watching her two-year-old daughter being swept away in floodwaters unleashed by Cyclone Gabrielle, which has killed at least eight people.The storm has faded into the South Pacific but left a trail of destruction and human suffering across New Zealand’s North Island. About 10,000 people are displaced, cities and towns are still without power and drinking water, and local government officials estimate tens or even hundreds of communities have yet to be contacted.

Police on Friday confirmed an eighth death as a result of the storm, saying “the person is believed to have died after being caught in flood water”.

Details are only gradually emerging about the scale of the disaster and the horrors endured by survivors such as Ella Louise Collins. Collins, her husband, and their two kids were trapped in their one-storey home in the hard-hit Hawke’s Bay region when the floodwaters arrived.