Mardan - The Finance and Planning Committee of Engineering University Mardan met for the fifth time on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Khattak. The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Imran Khan, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Computing, Fayaz Khan, Deputy Secretary HED, Muhammad Abbas Khan, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Murtaza Ali, Registrar, Engineer Sajjad Ahmed, Director Planning and Development, and Dr Muhammad Usman.

Director of Finance Dr Murtaza Ali presented various recommendations to the committee during the meeting, which were approved by the committee. The meeting’s first agenda item was Brain Drain Allowance, which is given at 40% of the basic scale, but after a lengthy discussion, the recommendation to eliminate Brain Drain Allowance was approved.

Aside from that, the fuel quota for officers’ vehicles was reduced, which was discussed in detail while keeping inflation in mind, and the committee approved the recommendation to reduce the fuel quota of the heads of various departments. The Finance and Planning meeting will also approve the fee structure for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2023-24. In addition, the minimum wage was set at 25,000, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servant Act 2022, the memorandum of understanding with the Higher Education Commission regarding increasing revenue, and the points of reducing school subsidies were all discussed in depth, and recommendations will be approved.

Online participation was provided by Ayesha Henna Farooq, Deputy Director Budget of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad.