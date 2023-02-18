ISLAMABAD - Experts from the UK State Safety Partnership (SSP) team, funded by the UK Department for Transport, concluded their 12-day visit yesterday to share best practice on air safety performance and build relationships with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. The visit was funded by the UK as part of its ongoing support to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on safety performance.
During the two-week visit, the UK SSP team worked closely with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and industry to lay the foundations for long-term collaboration on safety performance.
While the support of the SSP team will not directly lead to the removal of Pakistan from the UK Air Safety List, the programme is designed to support Pakistan’s authorities to implement steps to achieve this.
Andrew Dalgleish, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission Islamabad, said: “Direct flights between the UK and Pakistan are a helpful channel for businesses and people to people contact - the British High Commission understands how important this is for Pakistani airline companies. This visit and ongoing support signify our commitment to help the Pakistani authorities achieve this for the benefit of the citizens of both the UK and Pakistan.” Currently, all air carriers certified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority remain on the UK’s Air Safety List due to safety concerns.