ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) has warned the citizens of the unusual hot and dry weather conditions likely to persist in south­ern parts of the coun­try during next two to three days. Hot and dry weather conditions are likely to persist over Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab. Day tem­peratures are likely to remain 04-06 degree celsius above normal. According to the synop­tic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the coun­try. On Saturday, mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts. Light rain/light snow is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts.The low­est minimum tempera­tures recorded were Ka­lam -05, Gupis -04, Leh -03 and Bagrote -02 C.