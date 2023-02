Share:

ABBOTTABAD - A woman on Friday tortured to death her five-year-old stepson, here in the limits of Mirpur police station.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Raees was beaten by his stepmother Shaguta Shaheen with an iron pipe. The boy was in a criti­cal state, when shifted to Ayub Medical Complex where he succumbed to injuries. The Mirpur po­lice registered a murder case under section 302 and arrested the accused, Shagufta Shaheen.