10 persons nabbed for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 10 illegal armholders, and drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crack­down here on Saturday.

According to a police spokes­man, Rawat Police held Akram and recovered 12 bore rifle from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Asad, Haq Nawaz, and Moin besides recovering 03 pis­tols of 30 bore from their custody.

While, Civil Lines Police recov­ered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ihtesham and 01 pistol of 30 bore from Abdul Rehman.

Following the operation, Sadiqa­bad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shehzad. Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Khabib. Kahuta police recov­ered 20 liters of liquor from Jahan­zeb. Saddar Wah police recovered 510 grams of charas from Hanif.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and fur­ther investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action against those possessing illegal weapons are being accelerated.