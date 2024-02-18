2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

NATHIAGALI - Director General of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Saturday inaugurated a two-day Snow Festival in Nathiagali. While talking to media GDA spokesperson said that over five thousand participants expected to flock to Nathiagali from all across the country, in addition to those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the festival promises a diverse range of entertainment, including skiing, snow games, the famed Mushkpuri Snow Trek, mesmerizing magic shows, captivating Rabab performances, concert extravaganzas, thrilling snow hiking, Ayubia zip-lining adventures, and a lot of other engaging activities. In addition, renowned artists Rahma Ali and Shahid Malang from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present with their musical expertise during the concert segment of the festival.