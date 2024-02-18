Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

Agencies
February 18, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

NATHIAGALI  -   Director General of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Saturday inaugurated a two-day Snow Festival in Nathiagali. While talking to media GDA spokesperson said that over five thousand participants expected to flock to Nathiagali from all across the country, in addition to those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the festival promises a diverse range of entertainment, including skiing, snow games, the famed Mushkpuri Snow Trek, mesmerizing magic shows, captivating Rabab performances, concert extravaganzas, thrilling snow hiking, Ayubia zip-lining adventures, and a lot of other engaging activities. In addition, renowned artists Rahma Ali and Shahid Malang from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present with their musical expertise during the concert segment of the festival.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024