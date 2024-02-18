3-days sports festival concludes in Neelulm Valley

ISLAMABAD - The 3-day sports festival organ­ized by the Pakistan Army in Neelum Valley concluded success­fully in Athmakam, Neelum Dis­trict, Azad Kashmir on Saturday. According to a private news chan­nel, the festival featured a range of traditional and regional sports competitions, including crick­et, tug-of-war, and javelin throw, among others.

Participating in the event were 20 teams from various education­al institutions, showcasing their talent and sportsmanship. The purpose of organizing this sports festival was to promote healthy ac­tivities and find new talent in the area.

The students took an active part in this sports festival, thanked the Pak Army and said that hold­ing such tournaments would give rise to new players. The Comman­dant Officer presented gifts to the students on behalf of the Army, encouraging their continued in­volvement in sports and healthy activities.