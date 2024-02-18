3 people hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH - At least three persons in­cluding a woman sustained injuries due to a collision between a passenger van and a car Jullu Morr Kot Addu Layyah road. Accord­ing to Rescue officials, an overspeeding passenger van collided with a car near Jullu Morr. As a result, 36-year-old Shazia Bibi W/o resi­dent of Layyah district, Mu­hammad Nadeem and his three-year-old son Abdul Basit resident of Jullu Morr Kot Addu sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the in­formation, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil headquarters hospi­tal Kot Addu. The incident took place due to over­speeding and carelessness of the passenger van.