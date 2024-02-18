Sunday, February 18, 2024
3 suspects held injured during police encounter in Rawalpindi

Our Staff Reporter
February 18, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Three suspects were apprehended in injured condition, while their ac­complices managed to escape dur­ing a police encounter at a check­post in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station in Rawalpindi on Sat­urday. The incident occurred when cops on suspicion signalled a group of six suspects riding two motor­bikes to pull over. The police opened fire when they tried to escape the scene, a private news channel re­ported. During the police encounter, three of the suspects identified as Jabir, Abrar, and Qadeer, were ar­rested in an injured condition. The initial investigation suggested that the arrested individuals were in­volved in robberies. The police have launched an operation to nab the fleeing accomplices.

