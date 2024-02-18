30 more Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrikes

GAZA - At least 30 Palestinians were martyred and dozens of others were in­jured due to Israeli airstrikes on multiple neighborhoods in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Saturday, doctors from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital said. Video from Al-Aqsa shows injured children among those being rushed in for treatment, and dead bodies wrapped in cloth on the hospital floor, includ­ing a deceased baby. The Isra­el Defense Forces said it struck a series of Hamas “operational command and control centers” in central Gaza Saturday. The IDF claimed its jets hit Hamas targets in the Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah neighborhoods. The number of people killed in Gaza since October 7 has ris­en to 28,858, with 68,291 peo­ple injured, the health minis­try in Hamas-controlled Gaza said Saturday. Israel estimates about 10,000 Hamas militants have been killed since October 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benja­min Netanyahu said Saturday that his forces have a plan for their ground operations in the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah despite growing inter­national calls to protect civil­ians. Roughly 1.5 million Pal­estinians are seeking shelter in the southern Gaza city near the border with Egypt — many of them already displaced from elsewhere in the enclave.