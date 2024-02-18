30 more Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrikes

GAZA - At least 30 Palestinians were martyred and dozens of others were injured due to Israeli airstrikes on multiple neighborhoods in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Saturday, doctors from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital said. Video from Al-Aqsa shows injured children among those being rushed in for treatment, and dead bodies wrapped in cloth on the hospital floor, including a deceased baby. The Israel Defense Forces said it struck a series of Hamas “operational command and control centers” in central Gaza Saturday. The IDF claimed its jets hit Hamas targets in the Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah neighborhoods. The number of people killed in Gaza since October 7 has risen to 28,858, with 68,291 people injured, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said Saturday. Israel estimates about 10,000 Hamas militants have been killed since October 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that his forces have a plan for their ground operations in the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah despite growing international calls to protect civilians. Roughly 1.5 million Palestinians are seeking shelter in the southern Gaza city near the border with Egypt — many of them already displaced from elsewhere in the enclave.