4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD - A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Gilg­it-Baltistan, particularly the Ghizer district, sending trem­ors through the region earlier on Saturday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) the epicen­ter of the quake was along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with a depth of 102 kilome­ters, causing tremors across the bordering areas. Fortu­nately, no major damage or ca­sualties have been reported as of now, bringing a sense of re­lief to the affected communi­ties, a private news channel re­ported. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, en­suring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.