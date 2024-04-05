Sunday, February 18, 2024
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

Agencies
February 18, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Gilg­it-Baltistan, particularly the Ghizer district, sending trem­ors through the region earlier on Saturday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) the epicen­ter of the quake was along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with a depth of 102 kilome­ters, causing tremors across the bordering areas. Fortu­nately, no major damage or ca­sualties have been reported as of now, bringing a sense of re­lief to the affected communi­ties, a private news channel re­ported. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, en­suring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

