7,000 policemen deputed for security of matches

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana Saturday chaired a meeting at his office to review secu­rity arrangements for peaceful con­duct of matches of Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9). It was informed in the meeting that nine matches under the PSL-9 would be played in the provincial capital. More than 7,000 policemen have been deput­ed for security of the matches. The CCPO said Lahore police would ensure comprehensive security for the matches. Lahore police are providing foolproof security to national and international players as well as enthusiasts, he added. The CCPO ordered continuous co­ordination with the line depart­ments and implementation of the security plans for cricket stadi­ums, accommodation of players, and routes, ensuring thorough checking of every individual en­tering the stadium and women spectators to be checked by lady police. He ordered for effective measures to maintain traffic flow during the PSL matches and or­dered prompt action against fake certificates, electricity theft, and pending investigations, as well as a crackdown on proclaimed of­fenders (POs) and other culprits. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investiga­tions) Anoosh Masood Ch., SSP Secu­rity and Divisional SPs.