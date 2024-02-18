A new wave of inflation to hit country before Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - A new wave of inflation is expect­ed in the country following the mas­sive increase in petroleum products and gas prices to fulfill the condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The caretaker government on Thursday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs2.73 per liter, while high speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs8.37 per liter for the second fortnight of February 2024. On the same day, the government has once again increased the gas tariff by up to 67 percent for domestic consum­ers, while for all the other categories of consumers. The government had fulfilled the condition of the IMF by increasing the gas prices.

Meanwhile, the holy month of Ra­mazan is around the corner, in which inflation normally enhances due to supply and demand gap and profi­teering. All these measures would push the inflation rate on the higher side. These decisions would increase the inflation rate, which is already on the higher side in the range of 28 to 29 percent. The government might struggle to restrict the inflation rate at 21 percent, which was projected in the annual budget. Inflation rate fell in the projections of the minis­try of finance, which anticipated it to remain around 27.5-28.5 percent in January 2024 and further ease out to 26.5-27.5 percent in February 2024.