Sunday, February 18, 2024
AC reviews WSSC cleanliness drive in DIK

APP
February 18, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  A cleanliness drive un­der the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pro­gramme launched by the Water and Sanitation Ser­vices (WSSC) D I Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean.

Under the programme, the main drains of the city got cleaned, and gar­bage was removed from different localities.

On the special instruc­tions of Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) of DI Khan Mansoor Arshad, Assis­tant Commissioner (AC) of DI Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, and WSSC staff, they re­viewed the sanitation ar­rangements at various places in the city, includ­ing Tank Adda, Wensum College, Mufti Mahmood School, and other differ­ent places.

Tags:

APP

