AC reviews WSSC cleanliness drive in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A cleanliness drive under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Programme launched by the Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) D I Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean.
Under the programme, the main drains of the city got cleaned, and garbage was removed from different localities.
On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of DI Khan Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of DI Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, and WSSC staff, they reviewed the sanitation arrangements at various places in the city, including Tank Adda, Wensum College, Mufti Mahmood School, and other different places.