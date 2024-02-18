AC reviews WSSC cleanliness drive in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A cleanliness drive un­der the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pro­gramme launched by the Water and Sanitation Ser­vices (WSSC) D I Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean.

Under the programme, the main drains of the city got cleaned, and gar­bage was removed from different localities.

On the special instruc­tions of Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) of DI Khan Mansoor Arshad, Assis­tant Commissioner (AC) of DI Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, and WSSC staff, they re­viewed the sanitation ar­rangements at various places in the city, includ­ing Tank Adda, Wensum College, Mufti Mahmood School, and other differ­ent places.