Action will be taken against those pressurising bureaucracy: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organizer and the party’s nominated candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister slot Maryam Nawaz has said elements which are pressurising the bureaucracy to work against the law would be taken to task.

“Those who are giving the officers directions to work against the constitution want create chaos and destruction in the country,” she added.

She asked the officers to perform their duties as per law and provide relief to the masses without facing any kind of fear.

The PML-N nominated candidate for the CM slot said also said the security of officers would be ensured so they would be able to perform their duties with ease.