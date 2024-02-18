Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

All resources to be utilised for transparent distribution of Zakat

APP
February 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -  Patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association, Haji Ashraf Abbasi has said that all available resources would be utilized for fair and transparent distri­bution of zakat to destitute people. These remarks were made during a meeting held regarding the Ramzan Relief package on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Abbasi emphasized that the organization needs to maintain its con­tact with philanthropists to maximize the num­ber of destitute people who could get the benefit from zakat. Addressing the meeting, the founder of the association Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi said that effective arrangements should be made to deliver ration and poor people should be facili­tated at their doorsteps. The meeting was attend­ed by the founder, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi and Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain General Secre­tary, Senior vice president Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, and other office bearers.

PTI leader Salman Raja released after brief arrest

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024