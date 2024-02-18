ANF recovers 363 kg drugs in 9 operations; arrests 13 accused

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting nine oper­ations across the coun­try managed to recover over 363 kg drugs and ar­rested 13 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sat­urday.

He informed that 5 kg Ice and 3 kg ketamine drug were recovered from a parcel at a cargo office at Jinnah Airport while an accused was also arrested.

504 grams heroin was recovered from the pos­session of a passenger going to Bahrain at Pe­shawar Airport.

In the third operation, 84 kg opium and 120 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects arrest­ed at Ravi Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore.

54 kg opium and 48 kg hashish were recovered from 3 suspects netted on Kot Abdul Malik Mo­torway Lahore.

In the fifth operation, 17 kg hashish was re­covered from the pos­session of 2 suspects arrested near Sangja­ni Toll Plaza Islamabad while 5.5 kg heroin, 9 kg hashish and 1.5 kg sus­picious material were recovered from Zakha­khel Khyber area.

In two different opera­tions conducted near M-1 Islamabad, 14 kg hashish was recovered from three drug smugglers.

208 grams hashish and 343 grams hashish oil were recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed on Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested ac­cused and further inves­tigations are under pro­cess.