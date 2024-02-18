Annual sports, family festival at PU

LAHORE - The Punjab University Officers Welfare Associa­tion (PUOWA) organised annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Commerce ground, here on Saturday.

University Vice Chan­cellor Prof Dr Khalid Mah­mood, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Registrar Dr Ahmad Is­lam, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaf­far Ali and other adminis­trative officers were pres­ent. Cricket, tug-of-war and athletics competi­tions were held between the officers at the event.

The teams of Registrar Tiger, Old Campus Thun­der, Controller Badshah and IT Eagle participat­ed in the cricket compe­titions. In the final of the cricket match, the IT Ea­gle won the competition by defeating Controller Badshah. In his address, the vice chancellor said sports was essential for physical health. He said participation in such ac­tivities increases the abil­ity to work. PUOWA Pres­ident Dr Touqeer Ali said that the university offi­cers work hard day and night while the sports festival gives them an op­portunity to have fun.